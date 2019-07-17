How Do You Get Homeless Out Of A Park in WPB? Play “Baby Shark” On A Loop!

Officials here in West Palm Beach, Florida are banking on the Baby Shark song to keep homeless people from camping in a park overnight.

Baby Shark and Raining Tacos will play on a loop in an effort to discourage from sleeping at the Lake Pavillion. The city wants to keep people off the patio there.

West Palm Beach is looking to establish open and closing hours for the park. That will make it easier to address trespassing. Playing the songs over and over is a temporary solution.

One homeless person said that “it’s wrong” to try and make people annoyed enough to move. He will still sleep there even though the songs play “on and on.”

Do you think this is cruel treatment? Would you do this to annoy someone?