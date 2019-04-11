HOW DO WE GET THIS JOB? Actually it’s an internship that pays CANDY!

If I ever heard of a job that is PERFECT for me, this is it!!! An internship where you get paid and get free candy for a year? Sign me up!

Mars-Wrigley is looking for interns for their 8 to 12-week program in Chicago. They want people with the “mindset of a kid in a candy store.”

The internship will include candy tasting, traveling to Mars manufacturing sites and working on Mars-Wrigley’s global volunteer program.

Yes, it is a paid internship and the signing bonus is a year’s worth of candy. That means your pick of M and M’s, Twix, Snickers and more. You must be 21 and older to apply.

Would you take time off from your job for this internship? What candy would you want a year supply of?