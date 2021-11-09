How Demi Lovato is bringing fans good vibes for the holidays

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

It could be the perfect holiday gift for the Demi Lovato fan in your life: the singer’s very own signature sex toy.

On Instagram, Demi holds up what they’re calling the “Demi Wand” — a yellow sex toy that comes in a matching yellow charging case. “I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level,” Demi writes.

The toy is described as “a true labor of love” between Demi and Boutique Bellesa, a company that sells that sort of thing. According to the company’s website, it’s “compact,” “quiet” and “discreet,” and the case, we’re told, “blends seamlessly with your accessories.”

On the site, Demi notes, “We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings — it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure.”

