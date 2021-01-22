How Billie Eilish’s family helped put the finishing touch on “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

ABC

Want to know how Billie Eilish came up with that scorcher of a last line in her new song with Rosalía, “Lo Vas A Olvidar”? She tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe it was a family affair.

In the final lyric of the English and Spanish track, Billie sings, “You say it to me like it’s something I have any choice in/If I wasn’t important, then why would you waste all your poison?”

She says that lyric was the last thing she wrote for the song and she came up with it mid-quarantine last year, with help from her whole family.

“This was a period of quarantine where every Friday we had a family dinner and a movie night, which got old pretty quick,” Billie tells Zane. “But it was a good one, and we had dinner, we watched a movie, and then we were like, ‘You guys want to hear this Rosalía song we’ve been working on?’”

“So my mom, my dad, Finneas, me, Finneas’ girlfriend Claudia, we all came down to the studio, and we listened, and me and Finneas were like, ‘Should we just write this line right now?’” she continues. “So I was sitting in the room with my entire family. We both, all of us, including my dad and my mom, they were like, ‘What if it was like …’ We were all giving ideas. So technically they should have a writing credit, because we all wrote that line right at the end.”

Billie and Rosalía had been working on the song since January 2019 and they finally released it Thursday.

By Andrea Tuccillo

