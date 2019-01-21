How Are You Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Have you ever been to the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta? I’ve been there many times and it moves me each and every visit. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Jessica Simpson Reveals Unborn Daughter’s Name at Baby Shower🐦🚿 Win 2 Tickets to the Daytona 500! RNR TIRE EXPRESS GRAND OPENING 1.19.19 This is MY “Big Game”! A Cake Bake Off On The Food Network! Check Out What Justin Bieber Is Doing On His Birthday Weekend! Most Stuf Oreos Are Here ! 🙌