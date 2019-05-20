Houston, we have a visitor: Ariana Grande stops by NASA Space Center

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGAriana Grande has a song called “NASA” on her latest album thank u, next, so it’s only fitting that she got to pay a visit to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas this weekend.

She posted a series of videos from her experience on Instagram, showing her trying on an astronaut suit, riding in a roving vehicle and autographing a piece of NASA equipment. She even got to video chat with astronauts on the International Space Station.

“Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa,” she wrote. “My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more.”

She added, “What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around.”

NASA and the NASA Johnson Space Center also posted a photo of Ariana's visit to their Instagram Stories, along with a play on her “NASA” song lyrics: "It's like you're the universe and we're N-A-S-A."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.