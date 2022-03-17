‘House of Gucci’ co-star Jared Leto says he was in “shock” after Lady Gaga’s Oscar snub

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lady Gaga was thought to be a shoo-in at the Oscars for her work on House of Gucci, but her name was noticeably absent when the Academy announced the nominees for Best Actress. It wasn’t just fans of the “Million Reasons” singer who were stunned by the snub — her famous friends were, as well.

“It was a shock and a surprise,” Jared Leto told Variety of his House of Gucci co-star. In addition to his disbelief, he says the Academy owes Gaga more credit.

“She should get an invite to every Oscars, just to have her there,” he argued. “She’s an amazing artist [who does] such brave work. She should be celebrated for everything, in my book.”

The Morbius star is just one of the many voices who have spoken out in defense of Lady Gaga, who was widely predicted to collect her second Best Actress Oscar nod. Perhaps one of the most notable is Jane Campion, who directed the 12-time Oscar nominated The Power of the Dog and is the only woman ever to be nominated for Best Director twice.

“One of the actors that I thought — in the lead female actress category — who I missed being there was Lady Gaga,” Campion told The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought she was extraordinary.”

Gaga’s work in House of Gucci earned her a BAFTA nomination, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Golden Globe Award for her showy role as Patrizia Reggiani.

Gaga was first Oscar-nominated in 2019 for A Star Is Born, for Best Actress and Best Original Song, for “Shallow,” the latter of which she won.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.