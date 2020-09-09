Nikki

Hottest Toys For Christmas 2020

Walmart has put out this official list of top 2020 Xmas toys. From tech to things that will burn energy so you child finally takes a nap!

From the TV to the Toy Room

Kids are spending more time than ever streaming their favorite shows, and these toys bring popular characters to life.

High-Tech Gadgets

These toys – both digital and role play – encourage creativity and content creation for young minds.

Interactive Play

More time at home means more time with interactive toys that inspire imagination for hours of fun, learning-based play.

Surprise Toys

An element of surprise in each of these toys bring kids excitement from the moment they unbox.

nergy-Burning Outdoor Toys

These days, getting outside and being active is important, and these highly engaging toys provide limitless outdoor play.

Screen-Free Indoor Entertainment

Keep kids busy and engaged for hours without a screen with these interactive toys.

For more information on the products you see above, you can either click the link on the product or visit Walmart’s website here.

 