Hottest Toys For Christmas 2020

Walmart has put out this official list of top 2020 Xmas toys. From tech to things that will burn energy so you child finally takes a nap!
From the TV to the Toy Room
Kids are spending more time than ever streaming their favorite shows, and these toys bring popular characters to life.
- Frozen 2 – Magic in Motion Elsa Doll ($59.00)
- Blue’s Clues & You Peek-A-Boo ($24.84)
- Paw Patrol Dino Patroller ($59.00)
- The Child Bop It ($14.88) – Walmart Exclusive
- LEGO Death Star Final Duel ($89.00) – Walmart Exclusive
- Star Wars Dark Saber ($29.84)
High-Tech Gadgets
These toys – both digital and role play – encourage creativity and content creation for young minds.
- Sensory FX ASMR Mega Bar ($19.88) – Walmart Exclusive
- VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam ($59.00)
- Instax Mini 7S Seafoam Green ($59.00) – Walmart Exclusive
- onn. 8” Tablet Pro ($99.00) – Walmart Exclusive
Interactive Play
More time at home means more time with interactive toys that inspire imagination for hours of fun, learning-based play.
- Disney Princess Vanity ($49.88)
- Gotta Go Flamingo ($28.82)
- FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet ($67.00)
- Squeakee ($58.00)
- My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls ($35.00) – Walmart Exclusive
- Barbie Farm Barn Playset ($74.00) – Walmart Exclusive
- L.O.L. Surprise OMG REMIX Dolls ($34.88, available mid-September)
Surprise Toys
An element of surprise in each of these toys bring kids excitement from the moment they unbox.
- The Animal ($34.88, available October 1)
- Treasure X – Sharks Treasure ($19.87)
- Hatchimals Crystal Flyers ($29.77)
- Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise ($69.00)
- L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset ($49.88)
- Ryan’s World Vending Machine ($39.82) – Walmart Exclusive
nergy-Burning Outdoor Toys
These days, getting outside and being active is important, and these highly engaging toys provide limitless outdoor play.
- Jetson Mars Light Up Kick Scooter ($34.94) – Walmart Exclusive
- Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On ($249.00) – Walmart Exclusive
- Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard ($148.00) – Walmart Exclusive
- Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter ($128.00) – Walmart Exclusive
- Nerf Fortnite DG ($29.97) – Walmart Exclusive
Screen-Free Indoor Entertainment
Keep kids busy and engaged for hours without a screen with these interactive toys.
- Tic Tac Tony ($9.97) – Walmart Exclusive
- Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz ($19.82)
- Spark Puppy Piano ($19.82) – Walmart Exclusive
- Little People Launch & Loop Raceway ($49.44)
- VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station ($39.82)
- Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower ($44.68)
- Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set ($49.67)
- Storm RC ($43.88)
