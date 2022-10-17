Hot Girl ‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion hosts and performs

Rosalind OâConnor/NBC

Megan Thee Stallion made her hosting debut on SNL over the weekend.

The rapper kicked things off with a monologue where she tried out a British accent and joked, “Put me in Bridgerton, b****.” She also addressed the “incident…on everybody’s mind,” telling the audience, “No, I do not know why Popeyes took the Hottie Sauce off the menu.”

She then showed off her comedic chops in a bunch of sketches including “Hot Girl Hospital,” “Workout Class” and “We Got Brought.”

Meg was also the night’s musical guest, performing “Anxiety” and mash-up of “NDA” and “Plan B.”

After a successful night, Meg is now heading for some much-needed time off. On Thursday night, while she was in New York rehearsing for SNL, her Los Angeles home was robbed. TMZ reported an estimated $300 to $400K in jewelry, cash and electronics was stolen.

Following the incident, Meg tweeted, “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

Jack Harlow will be the next musician to pull double duty on SNL, with a hosting and performing gig set for the October 29 episode.

