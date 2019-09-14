Hot Dog Couch – Where Have You Been All My Life?!

Neiman Marcus is selling a $7,100 hot dog couch!

Not only does the couch cost $7,100 (plus tax) but the shipping is an additional $295. Buy it here!

The couch is complete with a wiener with mustard on it and pickle and tomato pillows.

The couch was made in Italy by designer Seletti and weighs a whopping 1,433 pounds!

If hot dogs aren’t your thing, there’s also a “burger” chair that retails for a modest $4,950. It also comes with pickle and tomato pillows.

What’s the craziest, most expensive thing you have bought?