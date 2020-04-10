Hot Chelle Rae are doing a "Quaranstream Release Party" for new EP today

LOW-FIELD

The return of Hot Chelle Rae was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic: The band's tour, which was supposed to have started in March, was canceled. But the "Tonight Tonight" group is dropping an EP today, and celebrating with an online release party.

During the "Quaranstream" Release Party for the EP, Tangerine, which is going down on their socials, Hot Chelle Rae promise "drinking, hanging, games, and live performances with MANY special guests!" The fun starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT tonight.

Meanwhile, lead singer Ryan Follese told ABC Audio how he's been keeping busy during quarantine.

"I'm doing everything from learning how to be a better chef to binge-watching Ozark to watching Onward, playing video games, writing music and trying to come up with as much stuff as we can," he says.

While Ryan says the cancellation of the tour made him "super-down" at first, he's now "really excited to get back in the studio and make new music and make things exciting for the fall."

Ryan also shared that he's been trying to stay healthy by going for walks with his huge border collie, and calling his parents to "make sure they're staying safe and healthy as well."

The group also made a TikTok featuring an original song, "Quarantine Boredatine," in which they show off just how bored they are -- while eating Cheetos, watching The Bachelor and washing their hands over and over again.

Hey everyone! Due to covid19 we have had to push the EP one week, but to celebrate its release we are doing a big quarantine stream live on IG and everyone is invited! Gonna be drinking, hanging, games, and live performances with MANY special guests! Thank you for being patient!! pic.twitter.com/Su0arwFsP3 — Hot Chelle Rae (@HotChelleRae) April 2, 2020

