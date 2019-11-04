Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker says Ed Sheeran is a “genius”

Todd & Chris Owyoung

Todd & Chris OwyoungEd Sheeran co-wrote the track "Wild Fire Love" for Hootie & the Blowfish's new album, and if frontman Darius Rucker has his way, they'll be collaborating on more music in the future.

“He's such an amazing songwriter,” Darius tells ABC Audio. “We've been friends for a while and working with him was great. I mean, I went to England to write with him and he's just a genius, you know, he's got these great melodies.

Darius adds, “Writing with him was an experience and something I'll never forget, and something I would like to do again.”

Hootie’s first new album in 14 years, Imperfect Circle, came out Friday. It features their new song “Hold On,” co-written by Chris Stapleton.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the band’s best-selling album Cracked Rear View.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.