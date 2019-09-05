Hootie & the Blowfish unveil track list for new album, featuring Ed Sheeran co-write

Todd & Chris Owyoung

Todd & Chris OwyoungHootie & the Blowfish are "Rollin'" out some more details of Imperfect Circle, their first album of new material since 2005.

The album's first single, "Rollin'" -- which is officially dropping on Friday -- is now streaming at Billboard.com, where you can also find the track list for the album. As Billboard reports, the 13-track project, due out November 1, features one song, "Wild Fire Love," co-written by Ed Sheeran.

"Ed and I have been talking about writing for a while and just never got to do it," lead singer Darius Rucker tells Billboard. "Finally, I flew over to England and we're sitting around writing a couple of songs and we get this really great melody and I'm freaking out."

Hootie's current tour wraps up with three shows in their hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, and they plan to film and record the first two of their three shows there on September 11 and 12.

But as for another Hootie tour in the future, Darius says, "That would be something we'd have to discuss long and hard...I've got more country records to make, some other stuff to do. I'm sure some time down the road we'll get together and do it again, but we don't know when yet."

In other Hootie news, Darius will serve as Blake Shelton's team advisor on the upcoming season of The Voice.

Here's the track list for Imperfect Circle:

"New Years Day"

"Miss California"

"Wild Fire Love"

"Hold On"

"Turn It Up"

"Not Tonight"

"We Are One"

"Everybody But You"

"Lonely on a Saturday Night"

"Why"

"Rollin’"

"Half a Day Ahead"

"Change"

