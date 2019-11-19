Hootie & the Blowfish to be named a "Waffle House Jukebox Legend"

Todd & Chris Owyoung

Todd & Chris OwyoungIn 2000, Hootie & the Blowfish demonstrated their love for Waffle House by naming their album of cover songs Scattered, Smothered and Covered -- the same phrase the diner franchise uses to describe its hash browns. Now, Waffle House is returning the favor by naming the band a Jukebox Legend.

On November 20, Waffle House will present the Tunie Awards, recognizing the most popular songs and artists out of the 30 million tracks selected by customers on the nearly 2,000 TouchTunes jukeboxes in Waffle Houses nationwide over the past 12 months.

During the Facebook Live event, Hootie & the Blowfish will be presented with the Waffle House Jukebox Legend Award, in recognition of the band's longtime association with the restaurant chain, dating back to their college days in South Carolina.

The Facebook Live event, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, will also feature appearances by the classic rock band Foreigner, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as country superstar Chris Stapleton, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block, and pop star and current Dancing with the Stars contestant Ally Brooke.

Last year, the top 10 most popular acts at the Tunie Awards included Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Keith Urban. The top Tunie Award for most popular track went to Khalid, for his song "Location."

