Honey, they're good: Andy Grammer & wife welcome second daughter, Israel Blue

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDbHere's some good news we can all use: Andy Grammer is a dad again.

US Weekly reports that Andy and his wife Aijia [Asia] welcomed their second daughter this past Friday, April 3. Her name is Israel "Izzy" Blue Grammer, and she arrived just after midnight, weighing in at 7 pounds 15 ounces.

"In the midst of a lot of bad news, Israel has lit up our house with immense joy," the couple told US Weekly. "We are so fortunate to have had a safe and sacred midwife home birth.”

Andy announced in October that Aijia was pregnant and that it was a girl. In 2017, the couple, married since 2012, welcomed their first child, daughter Louisiana "Louie" K Grammer.

