Homeless man convicted of stalking Harry Styles in London

iStock/KLH49

iStock/KLH49A 26-year-old homeless man has been convicted of stalking Harry Styles outside his London home, the BBC reports.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero avoided jail time but has been banned from going near Harry, his home or business addresses, including anywhere where he is performing. He is also banned from posting about the singer on social media and must complete a 12-month community order and a 30-day rehab program.

During the trial, Harry said he first encountered Tarazaga-Orero sleeping outdoors in his north London neighborhood, and offered him money for food or a hotel.

Harry bought Orero food the following day, but said he then stopped interacting with him after that because his “odd” behavior made him feel “a little uneasy.”

After that, Harry said he began to see Orero almost every day. He eventually started following Harry, leaving the singer feeling "scared" and "very uncomfortable.”

The defendant told the court he never intended to stalk Harry but “just wanted the money he offered me.” He also claimed Harry had propositioned him.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.