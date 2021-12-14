“Holy” donut hole: A guy tried selling a crumb of a Justin Bieber’s “TimBieb” treat for $100,000

Courtesy Tim Hortons

Remember back in the day when someone sold Justin Timberlake‘s half-eaten breakfast on eBay for more than a thousand bucks? Amateur. Some dude in Canada tried selling a crumb — a crumb — from one of Justin’s new line of Tim Hortons “TimBiebs” for $100,000.

The Fort Saskatchewan Record reports that Blake Simms of British Columbia posted a crumb of the TimBieb — which is like a Dunkin’ Munchkin — on Facebook Marketplace for a hundred grand, along with the suggestion, “Great Christmas gift for Justin Bieber fans!”

He didn’t even say what flavor it was.

Reached by the paper, Simms said, “It was a joke and that’s all it is.” The listing has since been taken down.

However, another enterprising fan is selling a TimBiebs box — which only has two of the treats inside it — for a million bucks, the paper reports, while yet another is offering one for the bargain price of $100,000. One woman who claims that her box was actually “touched by the great Biebs” is selling it for $24,995.

Most fans are offering somewhat more reasonable prices for their boxes — like $50 — but many are trying to make a killing on the limited-edition TimBiebs merch that came out with the treats: a hat, a fanny pack and a tote.

Justin’s limited-edition line of TimBiebs come in three flavors: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle. You can get 10 of them for three bucks.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.