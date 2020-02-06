'Hollywood's Bleeding' and now so is Post Malone's face

If you were watching Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest with one of your older relatives, no doubt their reaction to the sight of Post Malone performing in Times Square was, "Who's that guy with the tattoos all over his face?" Well, Posty just gave them even more facial ink to comment on.

A tattoo artist named Ruben Reza has posted several Instagram photos of the artwork he's just added to Post Malone's left cheek: a circular buzz saw with red blood dripping off the bottom. Unlike all the other tattoos on the star's face, this one has color on it.

Of course, in that Super Bowl Doritos commercial, we see Post getting a tattoo of a bright red Flamin' Hot Limon chip on his face, but that wasn't real.

Ruben indicated that he gave Post the tattoo at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, when the chart-topping star played there on his current tour in support of his album Hollywood's Bleeding.

