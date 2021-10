Holiday Package Shipping Deadline Dates Announced

Are you a Last Minute Larry? Well if you want holiday packages to arrive on time you must be on time! Here are the deadlines:

USPS Shipping Deadlines

Retail Ground — Wed., Dec. 15

First-Class Mail — Fri., Dec. 17

Priority Mail — Sat., Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Thurs., Dec. 23

FedEx is asking customers to plan ahead because they are handling more shipments than ever.

FedEx Shipping Deadlines

FedEx Ground Economy — Thurs., Dec. 9

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery — Wed., Dec. 15

Express Saver — Tues., Dec. 21

2Day & 2Day AM — Wed., Dec. 22

FedEx Same Day — Fri., Dec. 24

UPS