Holiday Cocktails

We asked, you delivered. Here are some of the holiday cocktail recipes you sent us! Enjoy and drink responsibly.

Coquito

Puerto Rican cinnamon based eggnog containing nutmeg, rum, coconut

Adult Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate, whipped vodka,and baileys, topped with mini marshmallows.

Santa’s Tears

Fireball, caramel vodka, apple cider and a splash of ginger ale. You’re welcome, world.

Cranberry Mule

Vodka, ginger beer, splash of cranberry juice

Southern Comfort Eggnog

One part Woodford reserve malt whiskey and one part Kahlúa. With a handful of ice.

Tipsy Rudolf

Orange juice, champagne, vodka, maraschino cherry juice, fresh lemon juice and rosemary sprig.

Nutella Hot Chocolate

Melt Nutella in hot milk on the stove top while constantly stirring. Remove from the heat and add whiskey.

Hot apple cider

Apple Cider, Shot of Armagnac, shot of orange liqueur, splash of cinnamon liquor