Holiday Cocktails

We asked, you delivered. Here are some of the holiday cocktail recipes you sent us! Enjoy and drink responsibly.
Coquito
Puerto Rican cinnamon based eggnog containing nutmeg, rum, coconut
Adult Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate, whipped vodka,and baileys, topped with mini marshmallows.
Santa’s Tears
Fireball, caramel vodka, apple cider and a splash of ginger ale. You’re welcome, world.
Cranberry Mule
Vodka, ginger beer, splash of cranberry juice
Southern Comfort Eggnog
One part Woodford reserve malt whiskey and one part Kahlúa. With a handful of ice.
Tipsy Rudolf
Orange juice, champagne, vodka, maraschino cherry juice, fresh lemon juice and rosemary sprig.
Nutella Hot Chocolate
Melt Nutella in hot milk on the stove top while constantly stirring. Remove from the heat and add whiskey.
Hot apple cider
Apple Cider, Shot of Armagnac, shot of orange liqueur, splash of cinnamon liquor