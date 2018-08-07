Hold UP! Didn’t Studies Recently Say MORE Sleep Is Good For Us? They Seem To Have Changed Their Mind.
By Tracy St. George
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 3:15 PM
Young man snoring, woman covering face with pillow

OK, who is doing these studies?  Are they not working together?  I don’t know about you, but I’m getting tired of constantly reading conflicting reports on same issues.

A new study indicates too much sleep can put you at risk for an early death. For Pete’s sake…..

The research involving over 3 million people around the world found excessive sleep was an indication of poor health. Cardiovascular issues and other undetected medical problems were most likely to be the culprit

What’s too much sleep? The study said anywhere from 9 to 11 hours a day puts you in the danger zone. Every extra hour of sleep over the recommended 7 to 8 hours increases your risk of dying sooner than expected.

Depression, low socioeconomic status, unemployment and low physical activity are associated with longer sleep time.

How much do you sleep? Do you nap on weekends?  Does that count towards the number of sleep hours?

