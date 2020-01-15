Hmmmm, A Valentine Tree….Would You? Have You?

If you still can’t bear to take down your Christmas tree halfway into January, use this excuse to keep the holiday spirit going for at least another month.

According to the hashtag #ValentinesTree, people are swapping out the holly for pink and red ornaments, feathers, hearts, and flowers.

Close to 2,500 posts on Instagram show off the new re-decorating trend for celebrating Valentine’s Day. However, those on Twitter aren’t so thrilled, says the UK’s Mirror.

How would you decorate your tree for other holidays?