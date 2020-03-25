High Doses Of Vitamin C Are Being Given To Covid-19 Patients

Im writing this as I’m sitting outside (alone at home) soaking up natural vitamins from the hot Florida sun. But more than 16 times the daily recommended dietary allowance of vitamin C is being given to coved patients.

According to the National Institutes of Health, adult men should receive 90 milligrams, while adult women are advised to get 75 milligrams.

This is after promising results after the experimental treatments were used on coronavirus patients in Shanghai, China.

“The patients who received vitamin C did significantly better than those who did not get vitamin C,” Weber said. “It helps a tremendous amount, but it is not highlighted because it’s not a sexy drug.”

Sunshine and supplements are great but you get huge vitamin c doses from food! Here’s a comprehensive chart: