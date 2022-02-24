Hidden gems of user agreements; you might want to start reading

It’s rare when anyone actually takes the time to fully read through the terms and conditions of the user agreements that they are signing.

I mean, let’s face it, their long, boring and if you didn’t go to legal school, it’s pretty difficult to read all of that legal speak.

Most of us just click accept and hope that the odds are in our favor while we begin using the product or service we just began a relationship with.

Sometimes, however, reading through the terms and condition can actually pay off.

The Peacock streaming service left a little gift for “Office” fans who dared to dive deep enough into their user agreement.

A TikTok user by the name @mckenziefloyd revealed that Peacock hid “Kevin’s Famous Chili” recipe deep within their terms and conditions.

This isn’t the first time a company has done something like this. A Georgia high school teacher actually won $10,000 just for reading through the terms and conditions that came with a travel insurance policy she purchased for a trip to England.

Squaremouth, an insurance located in Florida wrote into their terms promising a reward to the first person who emailed the company.

They say they did it because most people do not read the terms and conditions for things they sign up for :

“We understand most customers don’t actually read contracts or documentation when buying something, but we know the importance of doing so,” the company said. “We created the top-secret Pays to Read campaign in an effort to highlight the importance of reading policy documentation from start to finish.”

In another situation, a company in the U.K said that they had 22,000 unknowingly agree to 1,000 hours of community service work because they agreed to the terms and conditions of a free WIFI hotspot without reading the terms.