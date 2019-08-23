Hey now, there's a remix: Listen to new version of Smash Mouth's "All Star"

Interscope/UMe

Interscope/UMeThis year marks the 20th anniversary of Smash Mouth's inescapable hit "All Star," and in honor of the occasion, the band has decided to get their game on and get paid...by releasing a remix.

The reworked version of the hit was created by DJ duo Breathe Carolina, who have turned the pop/rock classic into a dance tune with tropical house beats.

"Over the years, it seems like hundreds of remixes of 'All Star' have emerged, and we as a band are flattered and grateful for the love and attention," says Smash Mouth in a statement. "We have not commissioned an 'official' remix to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our hit 'All Star'…until now."

The band adds, "We are very excited to have such a great artist like Breathe Carolina create this very fresh and inspiring official remix for us. We are big fans of this duo and absolutely love their take on our biggest hit. Please take a listen as we know you will love it, too."

For their part, Breathe Carolina notes, "'All Star' was a huge part of our early lives; it was such a big song when we were growing up. To think that we got to take it and give it a modern twist is so crazy!"

When it was first released in May of 1999, "All Star" peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it became even more famous in 2001, after it was featured in the first Shrek movie.





