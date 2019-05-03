Hey now: Smash Mouth celebrates an “All-Star” milestone on Saturday

Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage

Annamaria DiSanto/WireImageThe years start coming and they don’t stop coming: On Saturday, Smash Mouth will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1999 hit “All Star.”

Love it or hate it, the tune still earns impressive views on YouTube thanks to various memes and parodies over the years. The official music video has earned over 218 million views, with daily views in 2019 averaging over 197K.

The uptick in the video’s YouTube popularity started in late 2016 after a series of popular parody uploads. Prior to that year, the video was only averaging about 21,000 daily views, but by December 2016 it was racking up 155,000 views a day -- an increase of 600%. In 2017, it peaked at 478 thousand views in a day.

“All-Star” was the second single from Smash Mouth’s album Astro Lounge, and it peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also part of the Mystery Men soundtrack, but is probably best remembered for its appearances in the Shrek franchise.

Smash Mouth is still around, by the way, and this year, they announced that they were recording new music. Their most recent album was 2012's Magic.

