Hey Lady Gaga: This heavy metal icon wants to rock out onstage with you

Lady Gaga fans know that the star is a huge fan of heavy metal: She even performed with Metallica at the Grammy Awards. But an equally iconic metal star tells People that he’d love to perform a few tunes onstage with Gaga because he loves her so much: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

Halford tells People how thrilled he was when he saw a photo of Gaga wearing a Judas Priest t-shirt one day, and then was equally thrilled when he got to meet her in 2014. “She’s so pure, she’s so in touch with herself as a person, and the great, great, great, great things that she’s done for the LGBTQ community,” raves Halford, who’s gay.

Asked what songs he’d like to perform with Gaga, Halford tells People that as a member of the LGBTQ community, “I would definitely do ‘Born This Way‘ because that’s our anthem.″

But he also would love to sing a classic by his band with her, too.

“As far as Priest songs go, I think I’d like to do ‘Breaking the Law‘ with her,” he tells People. “Because it talks about the frustration that we go through, particularly as young people.”

By the way, Halford’s also a huge fan of Madonna, and he writes about meeting her in his new autobiography, Confess, which is out now.

