Hey, Katy Perry: Ryan Seacrest says he’s “willing” to babysit Daisy Dove — but is he ready?

ABC/Eric McCandless

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest doesn’t have any children, but he says he’s getting valuable experience by working with Katy Perry, who brings her daughter Daisy Dove to the set. In fact, Ryan predicts that one day, he may actually be capable of being left alone with her.

Speaking to People, Ryan says he’s “practicing” his child care skills with Daisy, who’s 16 months old, so he can be ready if and when Katy ever does decide he’s experienced enough to babysit.

“She’s mentioned the babysitting opportunity, just not officially,” Ryan laughs. “She and Orlando [Bloom] have never officially said, ‘Hey, Ryan, we’re going out tonight. You’re in charge all by yourself.’ But I would be willing.”

“I think she knows that I’m practicing and at the right point, I will be ready to be alone and be a great babysitter or uncle to Daisy as well,” he adds.

Ryan, 47, told WSJ. Magazine last month, “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that…. I want to be available and present.”

Katy and Ryan, along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, will return for the landmark 20th season of American Idol February 27 on ABC. The three judges and the host recently starred in a hilarious video that imagines what they’d all be doing today if they hadn’t been discovered. As the video imagines it, Luke would be a bartender, Lionel would be an art teacher, Katy would be manning a fireworks stand and Ryan would be hosting bar mitzvahs.

