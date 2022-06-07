Hey, ARMY: BTS wants to hear your story

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

To promote their new album, Proof, BTS is asking their devoted fans, aka ARMY, to tell them their favorite memories of the group over the years.

In a letter to fans, the group writes, “For nine years, you have been our greatest champions. As we embark on the journey to our 10th years as a band, we want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we’ve had together so far.”

Starting on Saturday, the group is asking fans to share their stories on YouTube Shorts, with the hashtag #MyBTStory. Those who participate will get the chance to have their story included in an ARMY tribute video.

The promotion runs from June 10 through July 9 via YouTube Shorts, and the tribute video will be posted on BTS’ Official YouTube Channel.

Meanwhile, BTS will premiere the official music video for “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” the first single from Proof, on Friday at midnight, which is also when the album arrives.

