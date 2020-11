Sam Smith might add club owner to his resume. The singer has revealed a dream of opening a gay bar in his hometown.

Sam said, “I think I would open up a gay bar in the city where I grew up in, Cambridge. There’s like no gay bars. And just open up and call it Crunchy.”

He added, “The best clubs are crunchy clubs where your feet stick to the floor because of all the shots that are being spilled.”

