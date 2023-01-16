Here’s your first look at Marisa Abela embodying Amy Winehouse in ﻿’Back to Black’

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Filming for the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black is underway, and some of the first images of British actress Marisa Abela dressed as the late singer have hit the internet.

﻿ET Canada﻿ obtained photos taken as filming was underway in Soho, a district in London. They showed Abela rocking Amy’s iconic winged eyeliner and beehive hairstyle. She was also dressed all in black, from her leather jacket to tight minidress and purse. She’s even wearing Amy’s iconic pink ballet shoes in the snaps.

﻿﻿Actor ﻿Eddie Marsan, who has been cast to play Amy’s father in the upcoming doc, was photographed walking next to Abela.

The filming took place by Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, which is the spot where Amy got her start in the music industry.

The candid snaps come a few days after director ﻿Sam Taylor-Johnson﻿ released the first official still of the movie. “Marisa Abela…watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday,” she captioned the photo, which showed off Abela’s impressive transformation into the late singer.

Back to Black — named after Amy’s five-time Grammy-winning album — will reportedly cover the late singer’s rise to fame and the life she enjoyed before stepping into the limelight.

Amy died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27.

