Here’s your first look at Dua Lipa’s upcoming role in ‘Argylle’

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Dua Lipa stars opposite of Henry Cavill in the upcoming spy thriller, Argylle, which comes out next year on Apple TV+. To help tide fans over, the first promotional image has just been released, which shows a blonde Dua with her arms around The Witcher star.

The “Levitating” singer’s hair is done up in a caramel blonde bob and she’s wearing a shimmering gold dress. As for Henry, he’s wearing a green velvet suit. The two appear to be slow dancing as they stare into each other’s eyes.

The streamer also released the synopsis of the upcoming thriller, which is about “the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations.” In addition to Dua, the cast includes John Cena, Catherine O’Hara, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and Ariana DeBose.

Director ﻿Mathew Vaughn﻿ said previously to ﻿The Hollywood Reporter﻿, “When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s… This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

An exact release date for Argylle hasn’t been announced, with Apple only telling fans to expect it in 2023.

