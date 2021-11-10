Here’s your first look at Adele’s chat with Oprah Winfrey for her ‘One Night Only’ TV special

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese

Adele’s TV special One Night Only airs Sunday night, but we’ve got the first look at it now.

In addition to preview clips of Adele belting out “Rolling in the Deep” and “Skyfall” on a gorgeous stage at LA’s Griffith Observatory, CBS has also released a clip of the singer’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, which gives serious flashbacks to Oprah’s chat with Prince Harry and Megan Markle earlier this year.

In the clip, Adele explains to Oprah that she feels she needs to start all her concerts by singing “Hello,” explaining with a laugh, “It’d be a bit weird if that song was halfway through a set!”

When Oprah asks Adele what significance the song has to her at this point in her life, Adele explains, “It was the beginning of me trying to find myself and I hadn’t figured out yet what I had to do for that.”

She adds, “It’s just a song about, like, ‘I’m still here,’ like, ‘I still exist,’ in every aspect of my life.”

In the trailer for One Night Only, Adele says, “I chose to do this sort of comeback this way with the new album, just to celebrate how special the album [is]; the process of making the album has been really special.”

She also notes that doing it in LA was apropos, since LA is where she “had to recover from everything that happened in my life over the past few years” — no doubt referring to her divorce.

Adele One Night Only airs Sunday night at 8:30 pm. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS. Adele’s new album, 30, arrives next week.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.