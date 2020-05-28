Here's why Taylor Swift fans are mad at Burger King

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LABy this point, most of us know not to mess with Taylor Swift fans. Burger King, it seems, didn’t get that memo.

Swifties came out in full force Wednesday after the burger chain tweeted a snarky comment about Taylor’s songs.

It all started when someone asked the Burger King Twitter account to name their favorite Taylor song and BK responded in a now-deleted tweet, “The one about her ex.”

Fans perceived the comment as a sexist dig and responded by getting the hashtag #BurgerKingIsOverParty trending.

“BURGER KING NEEDS TO STREAM [‘You Need to Calm Down’] FOR THEIR SEXIST REMARK #BurgerKingIsOverParty,” one fan tweeted.

While another wrote, “ONLY WENDYS HAS MY RESPECT.”

On Thursday, Burger King attempted to move on from the controversy, tweeting with a winky face, “let's shake it off. celebrate #BurgerKingIsOverParty with the $3 shake + fries deal in the app.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

