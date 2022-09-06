Here’s why fans think Adele may have secretly married boyfriend Rich Paul

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While Adele has spoken about how much she loves her current boyfriend Rich Paul, she’s denied that she’s either engaged or married to him. But now, eagle-eyed fans are speculating that the two may have secretly gotten hitched, after spotting a telltale clue in her recent Instagram post.

The New York Post reports that fans zeroed in on the third of three photos the singer posted celebrating her Emmy win for her CBS special Adele: One Night Only. It shows her Emmy statuette on a coffee table on top of a stack of books. Next to the stack is what fans have identified as a game of Rummikub, in a customized box that reads, “The Paul’s.”

Since many married couples are referred to as the plural of the man’s last name — like “The Clooneys” — one fan wrote in the comments, “The Paul’s. is you married?”

However, another fan pointed out that grammatically, if they were married, the box should read, “The Pauls,” without an apostrophe “s.” This led another fan to joke, “all that money for a fancy game and a punctuation error.”

Either way, it’s a safe bet that if Adele and Rich do tie the knot, they won’t be telling anyone about it. Adele started calling her former husband Simon Konecki her “husband” in 2017, but she revealed in 2021 that the two didn’t actually marry until 2018.