Here’s why Diplo hacked the Jonas Brothers’ Instagram account

Peggy Sirota

Peggy Sirota Now we know why Diplo has hacked the Jonas Brothers’ Instagram page: E! News has confirmed that the DJ/producer and the sibling trio are collaborating on a new song for Diplo’s country album.

Speculation that something was brewing between the two acts began yesterday, when a photo of Diplo wearing nothing but Calvin Klein underwear was posted to the JoBros Instagram. Fans also noticed that the JoBros unfollowed everyone on their account except Diplo.

Then came a series of bizarre posts, including one of Hanson, with the caption, “never forget the original jonas brothers. follow @diplo,” and one of Diplo shirtless in a cowboy hat holding his three Grammys, with the caption, “photoshoot with kevin, nick, and joe. follow @diplo.”

Diplo confirmed he had indeed hacked their account, writing on his own Instagram, “The @jonasbrothers are dorks and I hacked their Instagram #dorkusbrothers.”

Earlier this year, Diplo announced he would be switching gears to record a country album under his birth name, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr. He’s already released the singles “So Long,” featuring country singer Cam, and "Heartless," featuring country singer Morgan Wallen.

Diplo and the JoBros have been pals for a while. If you'll remember, Diplo was at Joe Jonas' Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner and blew the secret by posting about it on his Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.