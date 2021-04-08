Here’s who gave Jennifer Lopez the iconic nickname “J.Lo”

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Believe it or not, Jennifer Lopez isn’t the one who came up with her now-iconic nickname “J.Lo.”

In an upcoming issue of InStyle the 51-year-old revealed that the moniker was given to her by late rapper and record executive Heavy D while she was working on her first studio album, On The 6, which was released in June of, 1999.

“The name J.Lo came from Heavy D,” she explained. “He used to come by the studio for my first album and would call me Jenny-Lo, Jennifer-Lo, or J.Lo.”

However, Jennifer believes that the nickname really caught on after she made it the name of her second album.

“When I was doing my second album, I decided to call it J.Lo and I believe that’s when it really stuck!” she said.

In the same interview, Jennifer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, the father of her twins Max and Emme, praises his former wife to the skies.

“The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, ‘You just don’t see it yet,'” he says. “Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it.”

Marc also describes Jen as “the first one in the room and the last to leave,” as well as “the hardest worker I’ve ever met.”

“When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since,” he adds. “I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.