Here’s The Story….Of A Lovely Network Named HGTV…That Bought The Brady House

We can only hope the first dinner they make in the house is pork chops and applesauce. And give me that staircase!

It does kind of all makes sense now. We now know who bought the Brady Bunch house in Southern California. It’s HGTV! Can we hope that Chip and Joanna will have a room to redo and they use some shiplap?

Probably not, HGTV will restore the home to its “1970’s glory.” Like for real!? Are they going to make the inside actually look like the TV Show?! I can’t wait!

The home was used in exterior shots for The Brady Bunch television series, the inside was totally different.

Lance Bass was in the running to buy the home but he posted on Instagram that he had been stopped by a “corporate buyer.” I was mad at first, but I have full confidence that HGTV will do that house proud!

What kind of show can you see HGTV doing around the house? I LOVE 70’s retro!!!