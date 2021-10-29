Here’s the scoop: President Biden didn’t actually give Olivia Rodrigo a shoehorn

ABC/Randy Holmes

So maybe President Biden’s gift to Olivia Rodrigo wasn’t quite as weird as we thought?

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, the 18-year-old singer said that one of the gifts she received after visiting the White House was a shoehorn engraved with the presidential emblem. But now she’s clarifying that the “shoehorn” was actually an ice cream scoop.

“thank u for having me @jimmykimmellive !!! also thank u to my mom who told me this president biden ice cream scoop was a shoe horn and let me repeat it on national television lolllll,” Olivia wrote on Instagram.

She also included a photo of said ice cream scoop.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.