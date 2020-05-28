Here’s The Flood Zone Map!

June 1st starts hurricane season in South Florida! Do you know if you live in a flood zone area? There is an interactive map you can follow a storm in as well as see if you’re in a flood zone. Check it out HERE.

Here’s important hurricane information from WPB.org:

The greatest threat during a tropical storm or hurricane is not the wind, but the flooding. It is important to know if you live in a potential flood area and if so, plan on evacuating.

Danger from floods can continue after the storm passes. Here are some important tips:

Do not walk through flowing or standing water.

There is a real danger that a downed power line may electrify standing water.

Moving water can be deceptive; current six inches deep can knock you off your feet. .

Don’t drive through a flooded area.

Do not drive around road barriers; parts of the road or a bridge may be washed out.

Stay away from power lines and electrical wires.

The number two flood killer after drowning is electrocution. Electrical current can travel through water. Report downed power lines to Florida Power & Light (FPL) or the City of West Palm Beach Police Department.

Look out for animals, especially snakes.

Small animals that have been flooded out of their homes may seek shelter in yours. Look first before reaching into dark corners or under counters. DO NOT pick up baby animals or animals that seem disoriented.

Look before you step.

After a flood, the ground and floor are covered with debris including broken bottles and nails. Floors and stairs that have been covered with mud can be very slippery.

Be alert for gas leaks.

Use a flashlight to inspect for damage. Do not smoke or use candles, lanterns, or open flames unless you know the gas has been turned off and the area has been ventilated.