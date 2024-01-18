Here’s how you can prove how many times you’ve seen Noah Kahan live

Burak Cingi/Redferns

You can only wear one T-shirt at a time, so how do you brag to everyone else at a concert that you’ve seen seen the artist multiple times — without saying anything? Noah Kahan has the answer.

Welcoming fans to what he’s calling the 2024 Tour Patch Adventure, the “Stick Season” singer has announced that he’s had custom sew-on patches created for every stop on his tour. “So many of you have told me you’ve been to multiple shows of mine, which is Incredible. I wanted to launch this patch program to offer a unique keepsake for every show.”

The custom, limited-edition patches will be available for every Noah Kahan headline date in 2024. “Collect them, trade them, put them on anything you want!” he writes.

According to Noah, the only way you can get them is at the merch booth at one of his shows — at least until they hit eBay, that is.

Some angry fans called the artist out for the fact that the patch for his Dublin show on February 8 says, “Dublin, UK.” Dublin is the capital of Ireland, which is not part of the U.K.

