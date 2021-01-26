Here’s how to take a relaxing walk with Shawn Mendes

Business Wire/Apple Inc.

Having trouble getting those steps in lately? Shawn Mendes is here to help.

The singer has teamed up with Apple Fitness+ for a new audio feature called “Time to Walk” on Apple Watch. Each episode allows users to “take a walk” with various celebrities and influential people as they share meaningful life stories and thoughts on various topics.

The narrative also features corresponding photos that appear on Apple Watch and a playlist of music curated by each narrator to help motivate and inspire.

“Taking a walk is a great way to clear your mind,” Shawn says in a statement. “It’s the most simple thing you can do to calm the body and soul, reflect, and slow down. I hope people get to feel the same sense of calm I do while walking and can bring that to their own experiences.”

Other celebrities participating include country icon Dolly Parton, NBA player Draymond Green, and Emmy winner Uzo Aduba.

Time to Walk is available now for Fitness+ users on Apple Watch.

By Andrea Tuccillo

