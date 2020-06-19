Here’s How To Reserve Your Spot At Disney

Mickey mouse

Disney will open Animal and Magic Kingdom July 11, Hollywood Studios and Epcot July 15. Things will be different.

All guests with a ticket or Annual Pass will be required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry, using this new online tool on DisneyWorld.com.

You’ll need a My Disney Experience account, a valid theme park ticket or Annual Pass that’s linked to your My Disney Experience account and if you have a Disney Resort hotel reservation and you’ll need to link them all up.

Once you log into you account a calendar of available reservation dates for each theme park will show up to reserve on.

There will be no park hopping and spots in each park are limited.

The theme park will require employees and guests to wear masks and get temperature checks at park entrances. There will be no parades, fireworks or any activity that creates crowds for the foreseeable future.