Here's how to have yourself a very Mariah Christmas

ABC/Heidi GutmanWant to celebrate the holidays exactly like the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey? In a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the singer runs through some of her favorite traditions.

First and foremost, no “drama” is allowed at her Christmas celebration. “There are no fights on Christmas,” she says.

Mariah officially kicks off Christmas on December 23 in Aspen with her extended family -- including ex-husband and father to her twins, Nick Cannon. As soon as she steps off the plane, her drivers have “All I Want for Christmas Is You” playing. The family then enjoys a ride through the woods in a two-horse open sleigh pulled by real reindeer.

After some last-minute shopping, Mariah does the cooking on Christmas Eve -- sort of.

“This is the one time I will usually be in the kitchen,” she admits. “Often there’s a sous chef, I’m not going to lie. I cook a couple of different things -- secret family recipes from my dad. Then Santa comes and hangs out with us. We take pictures by the tree.”

On Christmas morning, everyone has to wait for Mariah to “get it together,” because she’s “not an early riser.” But after she puts on a cute Christmas onesie and gets her eggnog, it’s time to open presents. She says her kids, Moroccan and Monroe, only want different apps and game for their iPads this year.

“For me, just the kids’ love is all I really need,” she says. “They make me things and I save everything. But that doesn’t mean I don’t want things bought from the shop. I love that, too.”

