Here’s How To Get A Vaccine In Palm Beach County

The vaccine hotline failed. Now, you should request an appointment by emailing this address:

chd50feedback@flhealth.gov

It is important to include your full name, phone number and date of birth. You will be contacted in the order your email was received with more instructions as appointment times are available. The appointments are based on vaccine availability.

The email system has been experiencing an extremely high volume so some emails don’t receive the auto-response reply message.

There are plans to open a website-based appointment request system in the future.

The only people who can receive a vaccine at this point are long-term care facility residents and staff, people 65 and older, health-care professionals with direct patient contact, people deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers.

