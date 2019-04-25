Here's how Bradley Cooper wants to reunite with Lady Gaga musically

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.Bradley Cooper's voice is prominently featured in the new movie Avengers: Endgame -- he plays Rocket Racoon, one of the Guardians of the Galaxy. But when Cooper appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Ellen grilled him about his previous project, A Star Is Born.

Specifically, she wanted to know if he has any future plans to collaborate with Lady Gaga again, musically. The answer is yes, but not in the way you might think.

After gushing over Cooper and Gaga's show-stopping performance of "Shallow" on the Academy Awards earlier this year, Ellen asked the Grammy-winning actor, "Would you and Gaga go on tour? Because the album is doing really well."

"I mean, no," Cooper said immediately. But then he gave fans a ray of hope.

"Y'know, what I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, is like, do a live reading of the movie -- of the script -- and sing all the songs as you're reading the script. Like, at the Hollywood Bowl or something," he explained. "That would be cool, right?"

"Yes, that would be really cool!" blurted an enthusiastic Ellen. "Do that! Yes!"

It's not clear when Cooper would find the time to do that, though. He's already committed to direct and star in another music-related film: a biopic of the late, legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.