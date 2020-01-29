Here's a sneak peek of Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl ad

Courtesy of Pepsi/NFLAs if rocking the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday with Shakira wasn't enough, Jennifer Lopez is also starring in a commercial that will air during the big game.

Since the 49ers and the Chiefs will go head to head at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, Hard Rock International is running an ad that will air at the end of the first half of the game. JLo stars in it, and it's directed by Michael Bay of Transformers fame.

Titled "The Hype," the ad follows Jennifer on a "thrilling pursuit" through the newly expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Appearing with her in the spot are her fiance Alex Rodriguez, Pitbull, DJ Khaled and rock star and actor Steven Van Zandt, best known for his work in Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

A 15-second teaser for the ad shows the hotel, followed by a close-up of JLo putting on makeup in a room in the hotel. We then see a gloved hand swiping her crystal-studded drink cup, and hear someone saying, "Gotcha!"

"The Hard Rock brand has celebrated and archived iconography and memorabilia that is synonymous with the best of music and entertainment," JLo said in a statement.

"I hope this fun, action-packed spot filmed at The Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel & Casino will continue to add to that tradition."

