The #TrashTag challenge is the best challenge social media has ever created.

Byron Román of Phoenix, AZ, ignited the new trend by calling out bored teenagers in a Facebook post.

“Here is a new #challenge for all you bored teens,” Román posted on Facebook. “Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance, then take a photo after you have done something about it, and post it.”

Read more about it here! And send your kids out to do it this weekend!