So I got a doctor note for asthma and got my 1st vaccine shot about a week ago. I actually went on all the sites…Publix, CVS, Walmart ect and had no luck. A friend gave me a special number and said they would schedule me right away and they did. I am passing it on to you since vaccines are now open to 18+ in Florida as of today. Just call 954-686-4273. – Nikki