Here Is An Interesting Diet – It’s The Non-Diet!

Fast Food

Well, this is going to confuse those New Year diet resolutions.  That one always seems to come out of my mouth and then it’s over by January 3rd.

But what if you only ate when you were hungry and stopped eating when you were full?  Sounds pretty logical to me!  I’m in!

It is called “Intuitive Eating Principles“. Dietitians have been promoting this way of eating since 1995.  It’s all about honoring your hunger and making peace with food.

Advocates of Intuitive eating say that people’s obsession with being thin has driven people away from listening to their bodies.

What has been your most successful healthy lifestyle?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

How Do You Deal With The Neighbors Slamming Their Door? Gaga Wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes Share your “Fair Food” and Win Tickets to the South Florida Fair! The Dunks Is An Uber Driver! Ummmm, This Isn’t 21 Jump Street Lady! What’s Going On In Hollywood? I’ve Got It In “Trending With Tracy” On CBS12!
Comments