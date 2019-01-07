Here Is An Interesting Diet – It’s The Non-Diet!

Well, this is going to confuse those New Year diet resolutions. That one always seems to come out of my mouth and then it’s over by January 3rd.

But what if you only ate when you were hungry and stopped eating when you were full? Sounds pretty logical to me! I’m in!

It is called “Intuitive Eating Principles“. Dietitians have been promoting this way of eating since 1995. It’s all about honoring your hunger and making peace with food.

Advocates of Intuitive eating say that people’s obsession with being thin has driven people away from listening to their bodies.

What has been your most successful healthy lifestyle?